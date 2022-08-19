Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs midfielder Ndombele joins Napoli on loan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Serie A club Napoli on loan for the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent, the Premier League club said on Friday. Napoli won 5-2 away to Verona in their opening game of the new Serie A campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Serie A club Napoli on loan for the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent, the Premier League club said on Friday. Ndombele, 25, joined the north London club from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in July 2019.

The France international played 18 times in all competitions for Spurs last season, spending the second half of the last term on loan at Lyon. Napoli won 5-2 away to Verona in their opening game of the new Serie A campaign. They host Monza on Sunday.

