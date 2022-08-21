Left Menu

Cycling-Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta's second stage

Competition continues on Sunday for a third and final stage on Dutch soil, a 193.5 km trek that both starts and ends in Breda, before the peloton transfers to Spain on Monday. The following six stages before the next rest day will be raced in medium or high mountains of northern Spain, in the Basque Country and Asturias.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 05:28 IST
Cycling-Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta's second stage

Irishman Sam Bennett won Stage 2 of the 2022 Vuelta a España after edging out his rivals in a closely contested sprint finish in Utrecht on Saturday. Bora Hansgrohe's sprint specialist rediscovered his speed of old, bursting ahead of a speeding pack in a ferocious sprint in front of a fired-up crowd to claim the victory after a 175.1 km run between the Dutch towns of 's-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht.

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Tim Merlier had been the favourite for the day, but some tussling in the bunch put him out of position and he could not get on terms with Bennett in the end. Mads Pedersen from Trek-Segafredo finished between them for second on the stage.

Race leader Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) did not finish in the main peloton, which became chopped up in the final few kilometres, and so the red jersey passes over to his teammate Mike Teunissen, who placed fourth on the stage. Competition continues on Sunday for a third and final stage on Dutch soil, a 193.5 km trek that both starts and ends in Breda, before the peloton transfers to Spain on Monday.

The following six stages before the next rest day will be raced in medium or high mountains of northern Spain, in the Basque Country and Asturias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022