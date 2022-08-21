Premier League: Harry Kane's goal powers Tottenham to victory against Wolves 1-0

Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as he powered Spurs to win against Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in a tough Premier League battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The England captain scored his 185th Premier League goal with Spurs, his 250th in all competitions.

Following a below-par first half in which the visitors had the better opportunities, Spurs were much-improved after the break and finally penetrated Wolves' calculated defence all thanks to Kane's header in the 64th minute. It was a powerful strike for his team as well as him, as it marked the 1,000th home goal in the Premier League. The visitors had the first sight at goal when Goncalo Guedes' deep corner was met with a sweet volley by Ruben Neves but it was straight at Hugo Lloris. And it was Kane who almost caught the opener six minutes after the restart as we began the second half much brighter, a header from a Dejan Kulusevski cross striking the crossbar.

Spurs started to get on top at this stage, Son Heung-min skewing wide when in on goal, Kane having a shot stopped and Son hitting the post from close range before the tension finally spoke. Son's corner was flicked on at the near post by Perisic and there was Kane at the back post to nod home his milestone goal. The second goal didn't appear but, in the end, it didn't matter as Kane's goal secured the points to maintain Spurs' unbeaten start to the campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)