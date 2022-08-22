Left Menu

Soccer-Battling Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is - Guardiola

Manchester City clawing back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 at Newcastle United proves there are no easy games in the Premier League, coach Pep Guardiola said after his side earned a point at St James' Park on Sunday.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 22-08-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 00:11 IST
Soccer-Battling Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is - Guardiola
  • Country:
  • Australia

Manchester City clawing back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 at Newcastle United proves there are no easy games in the Premier League, coach Pep Guardiola said after his side earned a point at St James' Park on Sunday. The Spaniard gave the home side great credit for their performance and said it was a sign of how good City have had to be over the last five years to win four league titles.

"The Premier League is so difficult for everyone, and we know that we have to live this kind of experience to realise how amazing we have done the last five years and how difficult will be if want to continue," Guardiola told Sky Sports. City fell two goals behind early in the second half and although Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva brought them back level, they dropped points for the first time this season.

"After 3-1 down, to make this comeback and the chances we created in the second half ... we had the much clearer chances," Guardiola said. "Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure, their quality is very strong," he added.

His opposite number Eddie Howe came close to pulling off a shock result, but City have not lost away since the opening day of last season. "It was an incredible game, a roller-coaster of emotions, we went 1-0 down which is the worst possible start against this team because then you have to chase the game, but I think the players responded brilliantly," Howe said.

"We wanted to put them under pressure and leave here feeling they had been in a game. Certainly we were in their faces and we committed very well," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022