Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from Serie A's second weekend. A BETTER GAME FOR INTER, BUT INZAGHI STILL NOT SATISFIED

Inter Milan's 3-0 win against Spezia on Saturday was a far cry from the narrow victory against Lecce in their opening match. However, coach Simone Inzaghi was still not completely happy with the win. The first 35 minutes of the game were a one-sided affair, with Inter wasting chance after chance. Inzaghi said after the game that the first 15-20 minutes were not good for his side.

With a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, forwards Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko waiting for a chance in the starting 11, Inzaghi might have to brace himself for more frequent rotation to get that early goal and preserve energy for a long campaign. MILAN DELIVER SATISFACTORY DRAW WITH TOUGH OPPONENT

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is satisfied with his team's performance despite their 1-1 draw at Atalanta on Sunday but said his side needed more patience and precision. He also does not want to rush to judgement when it comes to attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, who has not scored in his first two games in Serie A since joining AC Milan in August from Club Brugge.

"(De Ketelaere) is not in question, he has just arrived and needs to get to know all the players and be known to all of them. He did well, everything will come with time," Pioli told reporters. After the Serie A champions conceded three goals in their first two games of the season, Pioli is looking forward to the full recovery of Denmark centre back Simon Kjaer, who underwent surgery in January after picking up a serious knee injury.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME AT NAPOLI Napoli seemed to be on a roll with nine goals in their first two Serie A games of the season following the 4-0 thrashing of recently promoted Monza on Sunday.

Manager Luciano Spalletti thinks summer signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will deliver even better results in the future after scoring a double against Monza on Sunday to raise his goal count in the Italian league to three. "As soon as he is free of the pressure he has on him he will show you what player he is. It is already enough, but he can do more," Spalletti told reporters.

Spalletti also expects more from defenders Kim Min-jae - another recent signing - and Amir Rrahmani, who need to be more present in the build-up.

