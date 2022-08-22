Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks centre Goodhue to require knee surgery

The 27-year-old centre was included in Ian Foster's squad for the championships but missed the two tests in South Africa because of the latest in a string of knee injuries that have kept him out of the test arena for the better part of two years. Also missing from the All Blacks squad assembling in Christchurch for the first of two home tests against Argentina are forwards Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 07:20 IST
Rugby-All Blacks centre Goodhue to require knee surgery

All Blacks back Jack Goodhue will require knee surgery and looks likely to miss the rest of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship after a run-out in provincial rugby at the weekend revealed he had not recovered from an injury to the joint. The 27-year-old centre was included in Ian Foster's squad for the championships but missed the two tests in South Africa because of the latest in a string of knee injuries that have kept him out of the test arena for the better part of two years.

Also missing from the All Blacks squad assembling in Christchurch for the first of two home tests against Argentina are forwards Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Retallick is on the comeback trail after fracturing his cheekbone in the July series against Ireland but could make his return to the field in the National Provincial Championship (NPC) for Hawke's Bay this weekend.

His fellow lock Tuipulotu suffered a neck injury in training on the South Africa tour and will remain in Auckland for treatment, New Zealand Rugby said. Props Laulala and Tu'ungafasi have recovered from injuries that forced out of the tests against South Africa but will stay with their NPC teams.

Injury replacement Fletcher Newell, who made his debut off the bench against South Africa in New Zealand's last match, will remain in the squad along with fellow tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, who started the 35-23 victory over the Springboks. Centre Braydon Ennor retains his place in the squad in the continued absence of Goodhue, while Josh Dickson will cover the second row in place of Tuipulotu.

The All Blacks, who lost their first match in South Africa, face the Pumas in Christchurch on Saturday and Hamilton the following week before home and away tests against Australia to round out the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022