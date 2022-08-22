Left Menu

Cricket-Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday. Former champions Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign in an Aug. 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 22-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 14:49 IST
Cricket-Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad
Shahid Afridi (Photo/ PCB Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday. Pace spearhead Afridi is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Sri Lanka last month and has been ruled out of the Twenty20 competition.

Hasnain, 22, is currently playing for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England. Former champions Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign in an Aug. 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022