Gill ton takes India to 289/8 against Zimbabwe in third ODI

PTI | Harare | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:28 IST
Shubman Gill Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Shubman Gill struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI here on Monday.

Coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.

Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.

Brief scores: India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).

