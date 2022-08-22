Gill ton takes India to 289/8 against Zimbabwe in third ODI
PTI | Harare | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:28 IST
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Shubman Gill struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI here on Monday.
Coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.
Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.
Brief scores: Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.
Brief scores: India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan court approves 2-day remand of Imran Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill in treason case
Bangladesh wins final ODI in Zimbabwe by 105 runs
Pakistan news channel CEO, anchor booked; head arrested over Opposition leader Shahbaz Gill’s remarks
Pioneering art collection returns to Zimbabwe after 70 years
Senior opener KL Rahul will lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe after being cleared by BCCI medical team.