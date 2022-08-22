Left Menu

Soccer-Out goes timid squirrel and in comes the cheetah as Benin team gets a new nickname

West African country Benin have opted to ditch their 'squirrels' nickname and will be known as the Cheetahs from Monday, the country’s football federation said. From now, our footballers will be called cheetahs,” declared the federation president Mathurin de Chacus. All of Africa’s 54 national teams have a nickname that is widely used.

Reuters | Cotonou | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:31 IST
Soccer-Out goes timid squirrel and in comes the cheetah as Benin team gets a new nickname
  • Country:
  • Benin

West African country Benin have opted to ditch their 'squirrels' nickname and will be known as the Cheetahs from Monday, the country's football federation said. The old 'les Écureuils' moniker has long been criticised by Benin fans who felt the small size of a squirrels meant that their team was also considered to be insignificant. Hence the football federation have chosen a bolder nickname, along the lines of Cameroon's 'Indomitable Lions' or the 'Elephants' of nearby Ivory Coast.

"The nickname given to the national team must resonate with the population and reflect our strong ambitions in the world of sport," said a statement from the Benin Football Federation. "In order to propose a new name to the national team, the executive committee decided to set up a commission on the change of name of the national team of Benin."

They have decided on cheetahs, or as will be commonly used in the country's official language French, 'Guepards' "From this day on, there will be no more squirrels in Benin at the football level. From now, our footballers will be called cheetahs," declared the federation president Mathurin de Chacus.

All of Africa's 54 national teams have a nickname that is widely used. Animal figure prominently among the chosen names, such as the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo, crocodiles (Likuena) of Lesotho, Lions of Senegal and wasps (Amavubi) from Rwanda.

Tiny Gambia lived up to their nickname of the 'Scorpions' with several stings in the tail as they emerged shock quarter-finalists at the Africa Cup of Nations finals at the start of the year. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022