One-Nation, One-Vote to be Implemented within Five Years, Rajnath Singh Announces

The NDA, if voted to power again at the Centre, will implement ''one nation-one election'' system across the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Sunday. Addressing a poll rally at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, he slammed the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh and alleged that due to its corrupt practices, the state plunged into a debt of Rs 13.5 lakh crore. Hitting out at the YSRCP, Singh said people are fed up with the ruling party with the deteriorating law and order situation and assured that if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh , the state will be liberated from ''corruption.'' ''Lok Sabha elections are being held in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously with the Assembly polls. Our commitment is that we will implement one nation-one election in the next five years across the country so that time and energy is saved,'' the senior BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the grand old party will disappear from the political landscape of the country, like dinosaurs disappeared off the face of the earth.

''After ten years you ask any child, he will say what the Congress Party is,'' he mocked. Alleging that Rahul Gandhi was praised in Pakistan, he said the Gandhi scion has no moral right to do politics in India. Rajnath Singh said though the Congress party ignored former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, it was the NDA which respected him with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. He said after Modi took over as Prime Minister, India became the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest. Singh said that under Modi's leadership, as many as 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country. He further said it was due to Modi that the war between Russia and Ukraine was halted for four and half hours to enable India to evacuate 22,000 of its citizens. The BJP leaders said there were serious corruption charges when Congress was in power earlier while not even a single corruption charge was leveled against BJP governments headed by either Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Modi. He said the BJP fulfilled the promises such as construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq.

