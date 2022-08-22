Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:33 IST
Image Credit: ANI

World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday. The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

"Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!" organisers said in a brief statement. The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final in 2020.

The year's final Grand Slam gets under way next Monday.

