NFL-Cowboys retain title of NFL's most valuable team

According to Forbes, the average value of the NFL's 32 teams rose 28% percent from last year to $4.47 billion due in part to the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The Cincinnati Bengals ($3 billion), who fell 23-20 to the Rams in last season's Super Bowl, were the NFL's lowest-valued team on the Forbes list.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League (NFL) team for a 16th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes https://www.forbes.com/?sh=623ba6792254 on Monday. The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs four times in the last 12 seasons, are worth $8 billion, up 23% from last year, Forbes said.

The New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion), New York Giants ($6 billion) and Chicago Bears ($5.8 billion) completed the top five. According to Forbes, the average value of the NFL's 32 teams rose 28% percent from last year to $4.47 billion due in part to the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

The Cincinnati Bengals ($3 billion), who fell 23-20 to the Rams in last season's Super Bowl, were the NFL's lowest-valued team on the Forbes list.

