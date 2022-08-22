Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel hit with FA charge for comments on referee Taylor

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been charged with "improper conduct" following his comments on referee Anthony Taylor's decision in the ill-tempered Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, England's Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been charged with "improper conduct" following his comments on referee Anthony Taylor's decision in the ill-tempered Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, England's Football Association (FA) said on Monday. Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point as tempers flared and both he and his counterpart Antonio Conte saw red.

Dean had admitted last week that he made a mistake in not asking Taylor to look at an incident where Spurs' Cristian Romero had pulled Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's hair, a decision that left Tuchel fuming. "It is alleged that the manager's comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct... they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute," the FA said.

The FA added that Tuchel has until Thursday to respond to the charge. Tuchel had already received a suspended touchline ban and 35,000 pounds ($41,132) fine following his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

($1 = 0.8509 pounds)

