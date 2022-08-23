Left Menu

BWF Worlds: Saina advances in to pre-quarters

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 23-08-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 13:38 IST
BWF Worlds: Saina advances in to pre-quarters
Saina Nehwal. (Photo- BAI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal kicked off her BWF World Championships campaign with a straight-game win over Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi here on Tuesday.

Saina took 38 minutes to dispatch Ngan Yi 21-19 21-9 in the opening round.

The 32-year-old, who has a silver and bronze from the Worlds, thus moved into the pre-quarterfinals as her second-round opponent, Nozomi Okuhara pulled out of the tournament due to an injury, giving the Indian a bye.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made a winning start.

The Indian duo hardly broke a sweat as they inflicted a 21-11 21-13 defeat on Malaysians Yeen Yuan Low and Valeree Siow.

However, it was the end of the road for the mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasd and Juhi Dewangan as they went down 10-21 21-23 to Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore of England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022