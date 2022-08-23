Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig's Cup game in doubt after pitch damaged with chemicals

The police do not know who caused the damage. Finding a stadium in which to play the Bundesliga club had already been a struggle for Hamburg's fourth-tier side Teutonia, with their artificial pitch not eligible for Cup matches.

23-08-2022
RB Leipzig's German Cup first-round match with fourth division Teutonia Ottensen in Dessau next Tuesday may need to be moved after the pitch at the Paul Greifzu stadium was intentionally damaged by chemicals, German media reported on Tuesday. The German FA confirmed the incident, saying they were working on an alternative arrangement for the Aug. 30 match.

Police said the grass was doused on purpose with an unknown substance, turning large patches brown in the middle of the pitch and the two penalty boxes. It was discovered on Monday. The police do not know who caused the damage.

Finding a stadium in which to play the Bundesliga club had already been a struggle for Hamburg's fourth-tier side Teutonia, with their artificial pitch not eligible for Cup matches. Hamburg SV and St Pauli refused to provide their stadiums for the game before Dessau, some 400km away, was chosen.

