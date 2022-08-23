Left Menu

Athletics-Ultra endurance runner dies in French Alps event

A Brazilian runner has died while competing in an ultra-endurance event in the French Alps, Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) organisers said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

A Brazilian runner has died while competing in an ultra-endurance event in the French Alps, Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) organisers said on Tuesday. The athlete, who has not been named, was involved in an accident near the Refuge de Plan Glacier while competing in the Petite Trotte a Leon (PTL) event.

"The runner was with his team on an official trail, which is secured for the PTL and marked throughout the year, between the Col de Tricot and the Refuge de Plan Glacier," a statement said. "The rescue helicopter team responded to the scene, following which they confirmed the death of the runner."

The PTL is an autonomous ultra-endurance event of 300 km with 25,000 metres of ascent and involves teams of two or three. Participants are tracked by a GPS beacon at all times on the entire course and only those with suitable experience are allowed to enter the event.

"All PTL teams have been informed of the situation. The event remains ongoing, each team will decide whether to continue," the statement added. "The UTMB family is deeply saddened and offers its condolences to the family and friends of the victim."

