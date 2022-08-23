Left Menu

Pujara scores third hundred of Royal London Cup

PTI | Hove | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:00 IST
Pujara scores third hundred of Royal London Cup
India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third hundred of the Royal London One-Day Cup here on Tuesday.

Representing Sussex, Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex.

His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and couple of sixes.

Opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls.

Earlier, Pujara had blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey.

Following his prolific run in the county championship, Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England last month.

