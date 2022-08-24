Left Menu

Motor racing-Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of F1 season

24-08-2022
Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula One season by mutual agreement and one year before the end of his contract, both parties announced on Wednesday.

Ricciardo joined McLaren from Renault at the end of 2020 but, despite winning last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, has struggled to match British team mate Lando Norris's performance.

Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri, currently a reserve for Renault-owned Alpine.

