Motor racing-Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of F1 season
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 19:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula One season by mutual agreement and one year before the end of his contract, both parties announced on Wednesday.
Ricciardo joined McLaren from Renault at the end of 2020 but, despite winning last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, has struggled to match British team mate Lando Norris's performance.
Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri, currently a reserve for Renault-owned Alpine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Renault
- British
- Alpine
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Oscar Piastri
- McLaren
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled on Delhi assembly premises
Quit India anniv: Sonia exhorts people to defend freedom with 'all might'; Cong alleges RSS supported British amid brutal repression
British track coach banned for life for sexual misconduct- (A)
Golf-British Open champion Smith joins LIV - report
Golf-British Open champion Smith joins LIV - report