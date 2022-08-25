Soccer-Rangers, Copenhagen reach Champions League group stage

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory. Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Scottish side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatian forward who made no mistake.

FC Copenhagen also made into the group stage after a 0-0 draw at Turkey's Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 aggregate win. Dinamo Zagreb and Norway's Bodo/Glimt went into extra-time after their second leg ended 2-1 to the Croatian side (2-2 on aggregate).

