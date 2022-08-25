Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers, Copenhagen reach Champions League group stage

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 25-08-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 02:35 IST
Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory. Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Scottish side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatian forward who made no mistake.

FC Copenhagen also made into the group stage after a 0-0 draw at Turkey's Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 aggregate win. Dinamo Zagreb and Norway's Bodo/Glimt went into extra-time after their second leg ended 2-1 to the Croatian side (2-2 on aggregate).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

