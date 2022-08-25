Left Menu

All Blacks unchanged for Rugby Championship test v Argentina

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 25-08-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 09:44 IST
All Blacks unchanged for Rugby Championship test v Argentina
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Head coach Ian Foster has retained the starting lineup that beat the Springboks in Johannesburg two weeks ago for the All Blacks Rugby Championship test against Argentina at Christchurch on Saturday.

After making several changes through New Zealand's home series against Ireland and in the first test in South Africa, Foster finally hit on the combination which beat the World Cup champion Springboks 35-23 at Ellis Park.

Only one change has been made on the bench where Blues utility Stephen Perofeta has been named likely to make his test debut in place of Beauden Barrett, who has a neck injury.

Foster retained Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf after his influential role in the win over the Springboks which ended New Zealand's three-match losing streak.

Young props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, who also were key performers in South Africa, will continue in the front row with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho. Shannon Frizell also is retained on the blindside flank.

Argentina is in top spot and the All Blacks are in last place on the four-team Rugby Championship standings. The All Blacks have won 31 of 33 tests against Argentina.

Saturday's test is the first in Christchurch for six years.

"The All Blacks have such a rich history here and it's exciting to build on that,'' Foster said. ''The recent form of Argentina makes this a test one that we are looking forward to. And the fact that the Rugby Championship is incredibly even meant this test is vital to us." Pumas head coach Michael Chieka has tinkered with the lineup which beat Australia 48-17 in Argentina two weeks ago.

Prop Joel Sclavi returns for his sixth test and second start of the season, and Lucio Cinto has been named on the left wing. Matias Orlando moves to the inside center.

Pablo Matera will start at No. 8 at the stadium where he played the last season of Super Rugby for the Crusaders.

Lock Guido Petti has been selected on the bench for what likely will be his 70th test, making him the 20th most-capped Argentina player.

___ Lineups: New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Quinn Tupaea.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Lucio Cinto, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Cubelli, Tomas Albornoz, Santiago Cordero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022