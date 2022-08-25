Left Menu

Lynn to play in both BBL and UAE's ILT20

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 25-08-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:36 IST
Lynn to play in both BBL and UAE's ILT20
Chris Lynn Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian batter Chris Lynn is set to feature in 11 matches in the Big Bash League before heading to the UAE to play in the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) after signing a ground-breaking deal that will allow him to split time between the two overlapping tournaments.

The 32-year-old, the leading run-scorer in BBL history, has struck a deal with Cricket Australia to feature in both tournaments.

CA will provide him with a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is a requirement to participate in a foreign league as per International Cricket Council regulations, for the ILT20.

Lynn, who was announced as one of 21 marquee recruits for the ILT20, signed with Gulf Giants last week and then put pen to paper on an 11-match deal with the Adelaide Strikers on Thursday.

''Cricket Australia welcomes the Adelaide Strikers' signing of Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer in KFC BBL history, for 11 out of 14 games in the upcoming KFC BBL|12 seasons,'' a CA spokesperson said.

''He will be released from 20 January to participate in UAE's ILT20 competition from that date.'' While the BBL will go on from December 13 to February 4, the ILT20 starts on January 6.

''Lynn does not hold a CA or State contract and has not done so since his last Queensland Cricket contract expired in June 2019. Each matter regarding a release for overseas competitions is subject to the individual's circumstances,'' the spokesperson said.

''Our guiding principle remains the prioritization and protection of Australia's domestic summer of cricket and the interests of the game overall.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022