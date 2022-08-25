Lynn to play in both BBL and UAE's ILT20

Australian batter Chris Lynn is set to feature in 11 matches in the Big Bash League before heading to the UAE to play in the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) after signing a ground-breaking deal that will allow him to split time between the two overlapping tournaments.

The 32-year-old, the leading run-scorer in BBL history, has struck a deal with Cricket Australia to feature in both tournaments.

CA will provide him with a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is a requirement to participate in a foreign league as per International Cricket Council regulations, for the ILT20.

Lynn, who was announced as one of 21 marquee recruits for the ILT20, signed with Gulf Giants last week and then put pen to paper on an 11-match deal with the Adelaide Strikers on Thursday.

''Cricket Australia welcomes the Adelaide Strikers' signing of Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer in KFC BBL history, for 11 out of 14 games in the upcoming KFC BBL|12 seasons,'' a CA spokesperson said.

''He will be released from 20 January to participate in UAE's ILT20 competition from that date.'' While the BBL will go on from December 13 to February 4, the ILT20 starts on January 6.

''Lynn does not hold a CA or State contract and has not done so since his last Queensland Cricket contract expired in June 2019. Each matter regarding a release for overseas competitions is subject to the individual's circumstances,'' the spokesperson said.

''Our guiding principle remains the prioritization and protection of Australia's domestic summer of cricket and the interests of the game overall.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)