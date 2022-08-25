South Africa wins toss, bats 1st vs. England in 2nd test

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first against England under an overcast sky in the second test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The South Africans went with two spinners in Manchester, bringing in offspinner Simon Harmer for bowling allrounder Marco Jansen.

England's only change from Lord's saw Ollie Robinson replace fellow fast bowler Matt Potts after proving his fitness following a number of injury niggles.

South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0 after an innings defeat of England at Lord's last week.

___ Teams: England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Antich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

