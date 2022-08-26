Left Menu

Lawrence, Cañizares have 2-stroke lead at European Masters

Hes seeking a second title on the European tour this season that started in November when he won the Joburg Open in his native South Africa.Four players were tied for third, two shots back, in the bright sunshine and thin air at the Crans-sur-Sierre club where the course is covered with ski pistes in the winter.

PTI | Crans-Montana | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:58 IST
Lawrence, Cañizares have 2-stroke lead at European Masters
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares shot 8-under rounds of 62 to take the first-round lead at the European Masters in the Swiss Alps.

Lawrence chipped in for eagle at his final hole, the par-5 ninth, after six birdies and no bogeys. He's seeking a second title on the European tour this season that started in November when he won the Joburg Open in his native South Africa.

Four players were tied for third, two shots back, in the bright sunshine and thin air at the Crans-sur-Sierre club where the course is covered with ski pistes in the winter. Matt Wallace, Louis de Jager, Eduardo de la Riva and Scott Jamieson all shot 64.

Defending champion Rasmus Højgaard was among eight players one stroke back.

A hole-in-one at the 170-yard third hole earned Aaron Cockerill 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,130) worth of life insurance provided by a sponsor.

On his 32nd appearance at the Swiss tournament at age 58, Miguel Ángel Jiménez carded a 73. Jiménez won the title in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022