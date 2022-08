Lawrence, Cañizares have 2-stroke lead at European Masters

Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares shot 8-under rounds of 62 to take the first-round lead at the European Masters in the Swiss Alps.

Lawrence chipped in for eagle at his final hole, the par-5 ninth, after six birdies and no bogeys. He's seeking a second title on the European tour this season that started in November when he won the Joburg Open in his native South Africa.

Four players were tied for third, two shots back, in the bright sunshine and thin air at the Crans-sur-Sierre club where the course is covered with ski pistes in the winter. Matt Wallace, Louis de Jager, Eduardo de la Riva and Scott Jamieson all shot 64.

Defending champion Rasmus Højgaard was among eight players one stroke back.

A hole-in-one at the 170-yard third hole earned Aaron Cockerill 30,000 Swiss francs ($31,130) worth of life insurance provided by a sponsor.

On his 32nd appearance at the Swiss tournament at age 58, Miguel Ángel Jiménez carded a 73. Jiménez won the title in 2010.

