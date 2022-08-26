Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 all set to begin on October 7

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:36 IST
Pro Kabaddi League season 9 all set to begin on October 7
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on October 7, 2022, and will go on till mid-December. The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on August 5 and 6, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release. Speaking on the announcement of PKL Season 9, Anupam Goswami, Head - Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said in a media release,"Mashal Sports started the journey of Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans. We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble."

"Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022