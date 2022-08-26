Left Menu

Another blow for Pakistan, Wasim ruled out with injury

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:10 IST
Another blow for Pakistan, Wasim ruled out with injury
Pakistan suffered another setback on the eve of the Asia Cup when young pace bowler, Mohammad Wasim junior, was also ruled out of the tournament with a left side strain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Hasan Ali who was dropped for the continental tournament because of indifferent form has been named as replacement for Wasim junior.

''The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought,'' a PCB statement said.

''The medical team will closely monitor Wasim's rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan.'' Pakistan are already without their main pace bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out for six to eight weeks because of a knee injury he suffered while fielding in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

The selectors have named Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen's replacement for the Asia Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

