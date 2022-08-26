Young Linthoi Chanambam wins historic judo gold

India's Linthoi Chanambam claimed a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age-group.

The 15-year-old from Manipur prevailed over Brazil's Bianca Reis to finish on top of the podium in the women's 57kg contest at the Arena Hotel Hills.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took note of the young athlete's remarkable achievement on the global stage.

''LINTHOI WINS's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS. Reigning Asian Champion Linthoi Chanambam (W-57kg) defeats's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win at Cadet World C'ships 2022. She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever medal for India at the Worlds across any age-group,'' SAI tweeted. In July, she won a gold and opened India's medal account on the third day of the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 at Bangkok. Linthoi claimed her gold medal in the 63kg category of the cadet event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)