Left Menu

Smriti Mehra misses cut at US Women’s Senior Open

The first Indian to compete at the US Womens Senior Open, Smriti Mehra missed the cut after carding rounds of 84 and 79 here.Smriti, who has many firsts to her name in Indian womens pro golf, and played on the LPGA Tour, plans to play more Senior events.Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 champion, is leading the way at 6-under-par 140.

PTI | Kettering | Updated: 27-08-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 12:07 IST
Smriti Mehra misses cut at US Women’s Senior Open
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The first Indian to compete at the US Women's Senior Open, Smriti Mehra missed the cut after carding rounds of 84 and 79 here.

Smriti, who has many firsts to her name in Indian women's pro golf, and played on the LPGA Tour, plans to play more Senior events.

Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 champion, is leading the way at 6-under-par 140. Alfredsson, who has cards of 70-70, is being chased by a number of greats. Occupying the two spots just below Alfredsson on the leader board are Leta Lindley, who is one stroke back at 141 after a 72 on Friday, and defending champion Annika Sorenstam, who is in third at 143.

First-round leader Tammie Green is at 144 with Catrin Nilsmark and Jill McGill at 145 and Trish Johnson at 146.

Juli Inkster, 2018 champion Laura Davies and Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith are at 147.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022