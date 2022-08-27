Left Menu

Athletics-Jornet sets record to win fourth Mont Blanc ultramarathon

The 170-kilometre mountain ultramarathon, which was first held in 2003, passes through France, Italy and Switzerland and draws competitors from all over the world. Jornet eclipsed compatriot Pau Capell's mark of 20:19.07 set in 2019. Jornet then attacked at Vallorcine while approaching the final climb to Tete aux Vents and was well ahead of Blanchard by La Flegere as he held on to secure victory.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:34 IST
Athletics-Jornet sets record to win fourth Mont Blanc ultramarathon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's Kilian Jornet won the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) for the fourth time on Saturday, finishing the ultra-endurance race in a record 19 hours and 49.30 minutes. The 170-kilometre mountain ultramarathon, which was first held in 2003, passes through France, Italy and Switzerland and draws competitors from all over the world.

Jornet eclipsed compatriot Pau Capell's mark of 20:19.07 set in 2019. The 34-year-old, who had also won the single-stage mountain event in 2008, 2009 and 2011, staved off a strong challenge from Frenchman Mathieu Blanchard, who also went under 20 hours with an effort of 19:54.50.

Jim Walmsley started strongly after the race began on Friday in Chamonix, but despite dominating to Champex-Lac, the American was caught by Jornet and Blanchard on the climb to La Giete. Jornet then attacked at Vallorcine while approaching the final climb to Tete aux Vents and was well ahead of Blanchard by La Flegere as he held on to secure victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022