Soccer-Modeste strikes as Dortmund edge Hertha, Leipzig down Wolfsburg

Anthony Modeste's first goal for Borussia Dortmund helped them to a narrow 1-0 win at struggling Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The result left Dortmund in fifth place after four games and handed them a much-needed boost following their stunning late collapse in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week.

Hertha started brightly but Dortmund carried the greater attacking threat and were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Modeste towered above his marker to head home from a Salih Ozcan cross. Dortmund kept up the pressure after the break but were wasteful in front of goal, with Marco Reus and Karim Adeyemi both spurning glorious chances after being put through by Jude Bellingham.

Hertha nearly pegged Dortmund back in the 68th minute but Stevan Jovetic's effort from distance was tipped over by Gregor Kobel before Bellingham further added to the frustration of visiting fans when he curled his effort wide. Despite the odd chance, Hertha failed to take advantage of Dortmund's misfiring frontline, falling to their third defeat in four games and leaving Sandro Schwarz's team second from bottom in the 18-team league.

A double from Christopher Nkunku fired RB Leipzig to a 2-0 home win against VfL Wolfsburg as they claimed their first victory of the season. The hosts benefited from a handball by Maxence Lacroix in the fifth minute with Nkunku dispatching the resulting spot kick, before the Frenchman wrapped up the points with a strike just before the final whistle.

