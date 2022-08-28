Left Menu

Tennis-Mannarino happy with 'unexpected' title win in Winston-Salem before U.S. Open

Adrian Mannarino entered the Winston-Salem Open simply to gain some match practice before the U.S. Open, but the Frenchman pulled off what he called an "unexpected" achievement by winning the ATP 250 tournament on Saturday. It's unexpected but it's good news." At 34, Mannarino became the oldest winner in the tournament's history and also its first French champion. "This is not such an important thing to me.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 09:28 IST
Tennis-Mannarino happy with 'unexpected' title win in Winston-Salem before U.S. Open
Adrian Mannarino Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Adrian Mannarino entered the Winston-Salem Open simply to gain some match practice before the U.S. Open, but the Frenchman pulled off what he called an "unexpected" achievement by winning the ATP 250 tournament on Saturday. Mannarino had a tough start in the tournament when he saved four match points in his opening match but bounced back in fashion by beating four seeded players en route to his first tour-level final since 2020.

The 34-year-old then finished the job by beating Laslo Djere 7-6(1) 6-4 in the final, picking up his second tour-level title. "That was not expected after the first match because I had such a long one, and I knew if I wanted to go through the entire tournament, I would have to play every day for another five matches," Mannarino told reporters.

"I just came here with the ambition to play some matches before the U.S. Open, and I am really happy that I was actually able to do more than that by winning the tournament. It's unexpected but it's good news." At 34, Mannarino became the oldest winner in the tournament's history and also its first French champion.

"This is not such an important thing to me. I am just happy I won the tournament - no matter who won before or who's going to win after," Mannarino added. "It's just something that I've (accomplished) for now and I'm really happy with that."

Mannarino is due to face the Netherlands' Gijs Brouwer in the first round of the U.S. Open, the year's final Grand Slam, which begins in New York on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022