Left Menu

Athletic Bilbao signs Herrera from PSG on 1-year loan deal

Athletic Bilbao signed Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan until the end of the season.Athletic will have the option to buy the Spanish midfielder for the 2023-24 season.Herrera previously played for Athletic from 2011-14 before signing with Manchester United in the English Premier League.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-08-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 09:52 IST
Athletic Bilbao signs Herrera from PSG on 1-year loan deal
Athletic Bilbao Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Athletic Bilbao signed Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan until the end of the season.

Athletic will have the option to buy the Spanish midfielder for the 2023-24 season.

Herrera previously played for Athletic from 2011-14 before signing with Manchester United in the English Premier League. The 33-year-old Bilbao native transferred from United to PSG in 2019.

''I'm incredibly happy to be back," Herrera said. "I'm excited to add to my history here." Herrera made 189 appearances and scored 20 goals with United.

He played 95 games in three seasons with PSG.

Athletic plays at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Monday. It opened with a draw against Mallorca and a win against Valencia, both at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022