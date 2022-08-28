Left Menu

Cricket-India coach Dravid recovers from COVID to take charge in UAE

Rahul Dravid (Photo: ICC)
India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday. India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team's departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

The BCCI had named VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as assistant coach in Dravid's absence. Dravid "has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai" while Laxman has returned to Bengaluru, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their Asia Cup title defence on Sunday with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

