Soccer-Kane gives Spurs 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane missed a penalty but scored twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career and give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest that kept up their strong start to the Premier League season. Forest, who have signed 17 players for about 150 million pounds ($176 million) since promotion, made the early running before Spurs' prolific striker silenced the crowd with a low fifth minute strike from inside the penalty area.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 23:01 IST
Forest, who have signed 17 players for about 150 million pounds ($176 million) since promotion, made the early running before Spurs' prolific striker silenced the crowd with a low fifth minute strike from inside the penalty area. Later, Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty, before making amends with a close-range header in the 81st minute. That was his 201st club goal: 187 in the Premier League, nine in the Championship and five in League One.

Spurs' third victory in four games, plus one draw, left them third in the Premier League on 10 points - two behind north London rivals Arsenal who have had a flawless start. Forest, roared on at a raucous City Ground which waited 23 years for top-flight football to return this year, had plenty of possession and chances. Lewis O'Brien forced a smart save while Morgan Gibbs-White shot just over.

But Spurs are the counter-attack masters, and both Kane and strike partner Son Heung-min could have struck more. The result left Forest 13th on four points.

($1 = 0.8513 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

