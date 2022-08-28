Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, August 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: BASEBALL

Sunday's MLB schedule L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Rockies activate RHP Alex Colome from injured list The Colorado Rockies reinstated right-hander Alex Colome from the 15-day injured list Sunday and placed left-hander Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL with a left elbow flexor strain. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-COLOME, Field Level Media

Red Sox RHP Tyler Danish reinstated, sent to Triple-A The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Tyler Danish from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-DANISH, Field Level Media

Pirates activate newly acquired RHP Robert Stephenson The Pittsburgh Pirates activated Robert Stephenson and placed fellow right-hander JT Brubaker on the paternity list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-STEPHENSON, Field Level Media

WNBA Sunday's playoff schedule

Game 1: Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. Game 1: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NBA Celtics' Danilo Gallinari tears meniscus playing for Italy Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari sustained a torn left meniscus while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game Saturday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-GALLINARI, Field Level Media NFL

Sunday's preseason schedule New York Giants at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. Colts S Armani Watts (ankle) out for season Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts will miss the entire upcoming season after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's preseason finale, coach Frank Reich announced.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-WATTS, Field Level Media Report: Vikings WR Bisi Johnson (ACL) out for season Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss his second straight season with a torn ACL, NFL Network reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JOHNSON, Field Level Media Bucs G Nick Leverett, C Robert Hainsey injured vs. Colts The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sustained two more injuries to their banged-up offensive line during their preseason finale: guard Nick Leverett (shoulder) and center Robert Hainsey (ankle)FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-LINEMEN-INJURIES, Field Level Media

Reports: Panthers to audition K Eddy Pineiro The Carolina Panthers are bringing in veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro for a visit, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-KICKERS, Field Level Media

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Report: T.J. Finley wins quarterback battle at Auburn

Auburn junior T.J. Finley will be the starting quarterback for Saturday's season opener against visiting Mercer, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AUB-FINLEY, Field Level Media

Riley Leonard wins Duke quarterback competition Riley Leonard will be the starting quarterback for Duke's season opener Friday night against Temple in Durham, N.C.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-DUKE-LEONARD, Field Level Media GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA -- Tour Championship

LPGA -- CP Women's Open Champions -- Ally Challenge

Cameron Tringale confirms he's heading to LIV Golf Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he has elected against renewing his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV Golf instead. GOLF-PGA-TRINGALE, Field Level Media

MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona, 10 a.m. SOCCER

Sunday's MLS schedule D.C. United at Atlanta United, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

ESPORTS Sunday's schedule

Dota -- ESL One Malaysia Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (East)

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Fall Groups LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split playoffs (North America)

Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (West)

