Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.Modi tweeted, Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in todays Asia Cup2022 match.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 00:02 IST
Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.

Modi tweeted, ''Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

