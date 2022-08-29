Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.Modi tweeted, Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in todays Asia Cup2022 match.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.
Modi tweeted, ''Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.'' PTI KR ASK SMN SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Asia Cup
- Pakistan
- Indian
- Asia Cup2022
- India
- Dubai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62, media reports
60-year-old Ahmadi was stabbed to death in Pakistan's Punjab province
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
60-year-old man was stabbed to death in Pakistan's Punjab province
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62