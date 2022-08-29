Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Belgian Grand Prix

Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, round 14 of the 22-race championship: RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 2)

Verstappen won from 14th on the grid, due to engine penalties, to take his ninth victory of the season and career 29th. He leads Perez by 93 points, and set the fastest lap. Verstappen started on soft tyres and was up to eighth after two laps, third after 10 and leading by the 12th. Perez started on the front row on medium tyres but made a slow getaway. Red Bull are 118 points clear of Ferrari. The one-two was the team's fourth of the campaign. FERRARI (Carlos Sainz 3, Charles Leclerc 6)

Sainz started on pole after Verstappen's penalties. The podium was his seventh of the year. Leclerc started 15th, due to penalties, and finished fifth but was demoted to sixth after a penalty for speeding in the pitlane. He made three stops, the first after three laps due to a discarded visor strip caught in a front brake duct that was causing the brakes to overheat. The last was a failed bid for fastest lap. He is now third overall, 98 points behind Verstappen. MERCEDES (George Russell 4, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Hamilton started fourth and retired with a loss of water pressure, his first failure to finish this season, after an opening lap collision with Alpine's Alonso while fighting for second. The Briton accepted it was his fault. He was warned for refusing initially to go to the medical centre. Russell started fifth, did a long middle stint and was closing on Sainz by a second a lap until the tyres lost performance. ALPINE (Fernando Alonso 5, Esteban Ocon 7)

The Renault-owned team took a fourth successive double top 10 finish and pulled 20 points clear of McLaren after their biggest single race haul of the campaign. Alonso started third and moved up to second at the first corner before colliding with Hamilton. He finished sixth on the road, promoted after Leclerc's penalty. Ocon started 16th due to penalties and made two double overtakes, including Vettel and Gasly near the end. MCLAREN (Lando Norris 12, Daniel Ricciardo 15)

Norris started 17th and struggled to get through traffic but still managed to beat his team mate, who was seventh on the grid. "We just couldn't overtake with the speed we had," commented Ricciardo. Both made two stops. ALFA ROMEO (Guanyu Zhou 14, Valtteri Bottas retired)

Bottas had little to celebrate on his 33rd birthday, beaching the car early on as he tried to avoid a collision with Latifi's spinning Williams. The Finn started 13th after engine and gearbox penalties. Zhou lined up 18th. HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 16, Mick Schumacher 17)

Both drivers started on medium tyres, Magnussen in 12th place and Schumacher 19th after engine penalties. Both then pitted for hard tyres before switching back to mediums. ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 9, Yuki Tsunoda 13)

Both started from the pit lane. Gasly, in his 100th race, should have lined up eighth but had an electrical issue that forced him to return to the garage just before the start. The Frenchman gambled on a shorter middle stint and a longer final one and it paid off. Tsunoda started from the pits due to a late engine change, and did an 18 lap opening stint on hard tyres. ASTON MARTIN (Sebastian Vettel 8, Lance Stroll 11)

Vettel moved up two places from his grid position and Stroll dropped two. Vettel came out behind Gasly after his second stop and the delay allowed Ocon to close the gap on fresher tyres and overtake both. Stroll lost positions early on and finished less than a second behind Albon. WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 10, Nicholas Latifi 18)

Albon, who started sixth, put Williams in the top 10 for the first time since Miami in May. The Thai considered making three stops but stuck with two and held on. Latifi had to pit for a new front wing after the collision with Bottas, which also wrecked his two-stop strategy.

