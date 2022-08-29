Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski at the double again as Barcelona stroll past Valladolid

Barcelona extended their lead right before halftime through Pedri, who riffled a curling strike into the top-left corner after a nice pass by Dembele from the right touchline. Lewandowski scored Barca's third in the 65th minute, with a brilliant back-heel that deflected off a defender before beating goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 01:14 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski at the double again as Barcelona stroll past Valladolid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Robert Lewandowski scored his second consecutive brace as Barcelona breezed past Real Valladolid with a comfortable 4-0 LaLiga victory on Sunday. It was Barca's second win from three games in the new season and moved them up to second in the table with seven points, two behind leaders Real Betis and provisionally one ahead of Real Madrid, who face Espanyol later on Sunday.

Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele both went close for Barca, hitting the post in the first half, but it did not take long for them to open the scoring, as Lewandowski stroked home from close range from a perfect Raphinha cross to the far post in the 24th minute. Barcelona extended their lead right before halftime through Pedri, who riffled a curling strike into the top-left corner after a nice pass by Dembele from the right touchline.

Lewandowski scored Barca's third in the 65th minute, with a brilliant back-heel that deflected off a defender before beating goalkeeper Jordi Masip. The Poland striker had a golden opportunity to complete a hat-trick in added time, but Masip made a great stop to keep out his close range shot.

Substitute Sergi Roberto, however, was in the right place at the right time to strike home the rebound and wrap up the points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022