Chouhan remembers hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

Chouhan garlanded a portrait of Dhyan Chand on the occasion at his official residence here, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh was also present on the occasion.

The hockey wizard was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 1956.

Born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), the legendary athlete was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the Olympic gold medal three times. He scored more than 1,000 goals in his sporting career.

