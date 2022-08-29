Left Menu

Chouhan remembers hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:35 IST
Chouhan remembers hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

Chouhan garlanded a portrait of Dhyan Chand on the occasion at his official residence here, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh was also present on the occasion.

The hockey wizard was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 1956.

Born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), the legendary athlete was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the Olympic gold medal three times. He scored more than 1,000 goals in his sporting career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022