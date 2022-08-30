Left Menu

Tennis-Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologised to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-08-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 03:58 IST
Tennis-Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologised to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions. Andreescu was out on the Grandstand court to play Harmony Tan but the winds at the open arena kept blowing her skirt up and affecting her shots, forcing the 22-year-old to approach the chair umpire and request an additional bathroom break to change.

"Will this not count as one of my changeovers? I mean it's not my fault, it's Nike's fault," she told the umpire. "This dress is so, so bad... I need to go (change), this is really bad."

Andreescu returned wearing a white Nike tank top and skirt to eventually beat Tan 6-0 3-6 6-1. "It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn't help," she told reporters.

"But I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire. I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break, because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally okay. "I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologise to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life!"

Andreescu will next play Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
2
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022