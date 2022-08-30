Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:37 IST
World number two Cameron Smith, who won his first major at last month's British Open, headlined the latest group of players who have agreed to join LIV Golf, the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series said on Tuesday.
LIV Golf, whose eight events this year have a total payout of $255 million, also said Australian Marc Leishman, Chile's Joaquin Niemann, India's Anirban Lahiri and Americans Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale agreed to join the series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
