Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan playing his 100th T20I match

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is playing his 100th T20I match on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat during his side's Group B Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Hasan did not have an impressive 100th T20I match as, despite a good start, he failed to stay on the crease for long. He was dismissed for 11 of 9 balls after pacer Mujeeb Ur Rahman dislodging his stumps. In 100 matches now, Hasan has scored 2,018 runs at an average of 22.67. He has scored ten half-centuries in the shortest format, with 84 being his best score.

Besides this, he has also delivered for his side with the ball. He has 121 wickets in 100 games and is the leading wicket-taker in the format's history. These 121 scalps have come at an average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 6.69. His best bowling figures are 5/20. Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. With this match, they are making a start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)