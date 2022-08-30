Left Menu

Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan playing his 100th T20I match

He accomplished the feat during his side's Group B Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

ANI | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:38 IST
Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan playing his 100th T20I match
Shakib Al Hasan. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is playing his 100th T20I match on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat during his side's Group B Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Hasan did not have an impressive 100th T20I match as, despite a good start, he failed to stay on the crease for long. He was dismissed for 11 of 9 balls after pacer Mujeeb Ur Rahman dislodging his stumps. In 100 matches now, Hasan has scored 2,018 runs at an average of 22.67. He has scored ten half-centuries in the shortest format, with 84 being his best score.

Besides this, he has also delivered for his side with the ball. He has 121 wickets in 100 games and is the leading wicket-taker in the format's history. These 121 scalps have come at an average of 19.95 and an economy rate of 6.69. His best bowling figures are 5/20. Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. With this match, they are making a start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022