Soccer-Feisty Fulham bring Brighton's unbeaten run to an end

Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his 100th goal for Fulham on the way to a 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, bringing an end to the visitors' longest unbeaten run in the top flight. It also brings to an end Brighton's nine-match unbeaten run, their longest in the Premier League.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 02:05 IST
Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his 100th goal for Fulham on the way to a 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, bringing an end to the visitors' longest unbeaten run in the top flight. After a first half short on chances, Mitrovic broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Neeskens Kebano swept the ball across the goalmouth for the powerful Serb to fire in at the far post. It was the striker's 100th goal for the Cottagers in all competitions.

Fulham had the Seagulls reeling seven minutes later when Andreas Pereira crossed the ball in only for Lewis Dunk to deflect it heavily into his own net, piling the misery on Graham Potter's men. Brighton were thrown a lifeline just three minutes later, however, when Bobby De Cordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan in the area, and Alexis Mac Allister smashed his penalty in high past the lunging Bernd Leno.

The win lifts Marco Silva's Fulham to eight points from five games, while Brighton remain on 10 points ahead of a full slate of midweek fixtures. It also brings to an end Brighton's nine-match unbeaten run, their longest in the Premier League.

