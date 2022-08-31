Soccer-Wissa earns Brentford late point at Palace

Yoane Wissa headed a late equaliser after coming on a substitute to earn Brentford a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday. Palace looked to be easing towards three points after in-form Wilfried Zaha's stunning opener in the 59th minute.

Zaha cut in from the left to curl an unstoppable right-footed effort into the far corner, his fourth goal in the Premier League this season. But Brentford hung in and Wissa was unmarked in the penalty area to salvage a point -- his effort standing after a VAR check for offside went in favour of the visitors.

Brentford almost won it late on with Rico Henry having a great chance saved but Palace hung on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)