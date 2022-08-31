Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Spain left back Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, the two clubs said on Tuesday. Having came through Real Madrid's academy under then youth team coach Zinedine Zidane, Reguilon joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 03:03 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Spain left back Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

Having came through Real Madrid's academy under then youth team coach Zinedine Zidane, Reguilon joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League. The 25-year-old has made 67 appearances in all competitions in his two seasons at the Premier League club.

Reguilon has joined Atletico to replace Brazilian left back Renan Lodi, who has moved to Nottingham Forest on a loan. He has just had surgery on a niggling groin problem that troubled him last season, the LaLiga club confirmed, although they did not give a timeline for his return.

Midfielder Harry Winks joined Serie A side Sampdoria on a season-long loan from Spurs after making 203 appearances and scoring five goals in all competitions for the London club. Sampdoria have the option to make the deal permanent.

