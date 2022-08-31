England name unchanged squad for Test series decider against South Africa

England men on Tuesday named an unchanged squad for the third and final Test against South Africa, starting on Thursday (September 8) at the Oval. Following an innings-and-85-run triumph at Emirates Old Trafford, captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have decided to keep faith with their 14-man group.

An impressive all-round performance from England, led by a superb century and bowling from skipper Ben Stokes and ageless pace leader James Anderson helped the hosts clinch a massive win over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in just three days at Manchester's Old Trafford on Saturday. With this impressive victory, England has levelled the series 1-1. Impressive spells from James Anderson (3/32) and Stuart Broad (3/37) helped hosts bundle out the visitors for 151. Following this, centuries from Ben Stokes (103) and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (113*) gave England a 264-run lead.

In the next innings, blazing spells from pacers James Anderson (3/30) and Ollie Robinson (4/43) helped England bundle out South Africa for just 179, sealing an innings win to level the series. England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root. (ANI)

