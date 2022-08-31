Left Menu

Hyderabad FC sign experienced defender Reagan Singh

Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of 31-year-old Manipur born defender, Keisham Reagan Singh on loan from Chennaiyin FC, the club announced on Wednesday.I am really happy to join Hyderabad FC and to train under coach Manolo is an honour.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:48 IST
Hyderabad FC sign experienced defender Reagan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of 31-year-old Manipur born defender, Keisham Reagan Singh on loan from Chennaiyin FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

''I am really happy to join Hyderabad FC and to train under coach Manolo is an honour. I think he is the best coach in the country and this is a great challenge for me. I looking forward to working and learning as a team and can't wait to get started,'' he said, after completing his move.

A right-back by trait, Reagan has 105 ISL appearances under his belt, playing for the likes of NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC, to add to 48 I-League appearances in his career.

The 31-year-old defender joins Manolo Marquez's side on loan till the end of the 2022-23 season, and has already joined the first team in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022