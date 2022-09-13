Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazilian winger Queiroz, loan her to Everton

"All of the players here are very competitive and have a lot of experience, so I'm excited to learn from them and develop." Arsenal's Head of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said they were delighted with their new recruit.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:45 IST
Arsenal have signed Brazilian international forward Gio Queiroz from Barcelona and loaned her out to Everton for the season, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Tuesday. Queiroz was part of the Barcelona squad that won the women's Champions League, Spanish league and Spanish Cup in the 2020-21 season. She then had a loan spell at Levante, where she netted 11 goals in 31 matches.

The 19-year-old was in the Brazil squad that captured the Copa America title this year and also won the "Samba Gold" award for 2021 - the prize given to the best Brazilian soccer player in Europe. "I'm very excited. I know Arsenal is a great club – it's one of the best clubs in Europe," Queiroz said. "All of the players here are very competitive and have a lot of experience, so I'm excited to learn from them and develop."

Arsenal's Head of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said they were delighted with their new recruit. "She will now spend time on loan in order to continue her progression and adapt to English football," Wheatley said. "We are confident that her time on loan will provide her with valuable experience at this stage in her development."

Queiroz could make her debut when Everton take on West Ham United on Sunday while Arsenal begin their season by welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday, after the opening round of games were postponed following Queen Elizabeth's death.

