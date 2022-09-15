Left Menu

Soccer-Benfica fight back to beat Juventus 2-1

Twice European Champions Benfica fought back to secure a 2-1 win at Juventus with goals from Joao Mario and David Neres in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.

Twice European Champions Benfica fought back to secure a 2-1 win at Juventus with goals from Joao Mario and David Neres in Champions League Group H on Wednesday. Juventus took a fourth-minute lead when Arkadiusz Milik climbed highest inside the box to head the ball into the bottom-left corner from a Leandro Paredes set piece.

As halftime approached, Benfica began to gain more control and possession as the pressure from Juventus eased. The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute following a VAR check after Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti fouled Goncalo Ramos inside the box and Mario equalised from the spot.

Benfica maintained their momentum in the second half, with Neres putting them ahead in the 55th minute from close range. Benfica will host Paris St Germain next on Oct. 5, when Juventus will play Maccabi Haifa.

