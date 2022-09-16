Left Menu

Boubacar Kamara replaces Adrien Rabiot in France squad

22 and then travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.The federation said France coach Didier Deschamps decided to replace Rabiot as a precautionary measure after assessing the Juventus players left calf injury.France is facing relegation to the second tier of the Nations League.

  Country: France
  • France

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been called up for France's upcoming Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot, the French soccer federation said Friday.

France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and then travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

The federation said France coach Didier Deschamps decided to replace Rabiot as a precautionary measure after assessing the Juventus player's left calf injury.

France is facing relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The team is in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

