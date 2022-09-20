Rugby-Wallaby Swain hearing for Tupaea hit on Wednesday

Australia lock Darcy Swain's judicial hearing for a dangerous clean-out on New Zealand midfielder Quinn Tupaea has been set for Wednesday, Rugby Championship organisers SANZAAR said. Swain faces suspension if found guilty for the clean-out which left Tupaea with a season-ending knee injury during the Melbourne test last Thursday.

Swain, who cannoned into Tupaea's legs during the All Blacks 39-37 win at Docklands stadium, was given a yellow card on field but cited on Friday after officials decided the clean-out met the red card threshold. The incident triggered outrage in New Zealand, and Swain was criticised by All Blacks players and staff.

However, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie defended the lock, saying he had no intention of injuring Tupaea. Swain's hearing will be held via video conference from 0700 GMT on Wednesday, SANZAAR said in a statement.

Defending champions New Zealand host Australia in Auckland on Saturday in the final round of the Rugby Championship.

